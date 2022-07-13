Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,925. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Etsy stock opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

