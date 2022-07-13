1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.05. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

