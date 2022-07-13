Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $71,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day moving average of $133.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

