Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,004 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,004 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $40,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

