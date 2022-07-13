1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGF opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.