Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $53,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.