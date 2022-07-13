Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 49,164 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,467 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 49,164 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $44,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.