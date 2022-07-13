Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 81 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $33,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in General Dynamics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $216.63 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

