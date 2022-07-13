Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $64.44 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $64,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $6,772,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $396,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Shares of ADP opened at $212.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

