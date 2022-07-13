Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $51.95 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $51,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.82.

MMC opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average is $159.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.85 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

