Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $39,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $663.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

