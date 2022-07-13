1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,440,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,190.56 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,352.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

