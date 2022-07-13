Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $45.62 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $405.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.