Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 691 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $47,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Crown Castle International by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.58 and its 200 day moving average is $180.34. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

