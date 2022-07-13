Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 383 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $36,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,396,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,183,000 after acquiring an additional 215,831 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $170.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.88 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

