Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cellectar Biosciences were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLRB opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLRB. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

