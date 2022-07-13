Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $46,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $281.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

