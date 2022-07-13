2,441 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

