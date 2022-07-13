1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in FMC by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 734,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,760,000 after purchasing an additional 92,427 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.76. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

