Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $45.21 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $45,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

