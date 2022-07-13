Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.15 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $58,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,738.25 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,689.46 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,028.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,215.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,703.90.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

