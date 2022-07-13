Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $37,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

