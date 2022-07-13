BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Position Cut by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 551.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.9% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

MHD stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.