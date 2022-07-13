Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $66.56 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,611 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,426 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $66,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 449.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 231,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

