Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 963 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $45,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,024.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.