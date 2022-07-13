Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 607 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $36,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Moderna by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after acquiring an additional 914,343 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $232,379,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $1,548,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,507,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,241,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,029 shares of company stock worth $61,758,615. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.