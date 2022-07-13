Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $38,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock opened at $307.37 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.