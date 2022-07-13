Bank Hapoalim BM Buys Shares of 33,500 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IVV stock opened at $382.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
