1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,435 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Shares of NVO opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

