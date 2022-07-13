Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,212 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,878 shares of company stock worth $4,547,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

VRTX opened at $290.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

