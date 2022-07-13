Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $37,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.