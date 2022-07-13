VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 876,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 722,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 52,854 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 241,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

