BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $69,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $93,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $603.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $624.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.20.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

