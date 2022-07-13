1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock opened at $212.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.54.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.