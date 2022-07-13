1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ADP stock opened at $212.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.54.
In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
