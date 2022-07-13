Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CME Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in CME Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $203.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

