1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.54. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

