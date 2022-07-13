Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $92.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

