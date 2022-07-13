1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,036 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after buying an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,786 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,947,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,198,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.