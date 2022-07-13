1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

