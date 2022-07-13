Comerica Bank Sells 17,770 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $89,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $269.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

