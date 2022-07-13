Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day moving average is $238.71. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.10.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.