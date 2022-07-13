1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $389,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9,243.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

