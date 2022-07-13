2,417 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NYSE:NI opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.