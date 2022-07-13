Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Buys New Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in HSBC by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.62) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.42) to GBX 550 ($6.54) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.54) to GBX 590 ($7.02) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.29.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

