Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $115,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.