1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after buying an additional 134,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,898,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,719,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,794,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter.

MGV stock opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

