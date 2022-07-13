1,250 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.