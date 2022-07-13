833 Shares in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Acquired by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 200.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RPM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

