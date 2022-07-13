1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $698,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $200.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.61 and a 200-day moving average of $231.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.