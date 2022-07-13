1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $375.54 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.37 and its 200-day moving average is $444.60. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

